CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.29.24: Rey del Inframundo Tourney Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Adira, Zorah & Hatanna def. Candela, Magia Azul & Emperatriz

* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Futuro def. Rayo Metálico, Lince del Bajío & Prince Drago

* El Pelón Encapuchado, Dulce Gardenia & Fantástico def. Trono, Optimus & Cris Skin

* 2024 Rey del Inframundo Tournament Eliminator Match: Barboza def. Furia Roja, Gallero, Arlequín, Maléfico, Calavera Jr. I, Calavera Jr. II & Bestia Negra.

* Místico, Brillante Jr. & Máscara Dorada def. Soberano Jr. & Los Infernales