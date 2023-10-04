CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.3.23: More Best Of Three Tag Team Matches

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results and full video are online. You can see the results and show below for the Guadalajara show, per Fightful:

* Yemaya & Estrella Maldita def. Frida & Luna

* Two of Three Falls Match: Rumbero, Relámpago Azul & Ponzoña Jr def. Bello Antuan, Avispón Negro Jr & Samurai

* Two of Three Falls Match: El Maléfico, Exterminador & Xavier Cruz Jr def. Flash, Metratrón & Pepe Aguayo

* Two of Three Falls Match: Johnny Dinamo, El Gallero & Minotauro def. Astro Oriental, Temerario & Persa

* Two of Three Falls Match: Draego, El Gallo Jr, & Ráfaga Jr def. La Mafia.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Ráfaga, Criss Skin & Bestia Negra def. Difunto, Zandokan Jr & Barboza.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Los Magníficos def. OneAtos Team