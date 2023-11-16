wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 11.14.23: Mistico In Tag Team Main Event, More
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:
* Temerario, Eclipse Jr & Shezmu def. Último Ángel, Obek & Rav
* Ángel Rebelde, Trono & Optimus def. Mr. Trueno, Rey Trueno & Infierno via DQ
* Lady Metal, Estrellita Mágika & Diablita Roja fought Andromeda, Miss Guerrera & Lady Shadow to a draw
* Draego,Persa & Barboza def. Felino Jr & Los Villanos
* Divinos Laguneros def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Canalla, Demonio Maya & Príncipe Daniel
* Mistico & Doctor Karonte I def. Templario & Bestia Negra via DQ
