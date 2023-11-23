CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 11.21.23: Eight-Man Main Event Match, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* Maximus, Rey Urano & Atilius def. Rumbero, Relámpago Azul & Abigor La Pesadilla.

* Los Calavera def. Mortis, Funebre & Ponzoña Jr.

* Match Relampago: Persa def. Ajolotl.

* Talaveras Poblanas def. Adira, Sexy Sol, Náutica & Dulce Kitty.

* Los Magníficos def. Batallón de la Muerte

* Bestia Negra, Halcón Negro Jr & El Gallero def. La Ola Blanca

* Comarca Lagunera Torneo Cibernetico: Mascara Dorada def. Gran Guerrero, Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr, Hijo de Soberano, Panterita del Ring, Euforia & Hijo de Stuka Jr.