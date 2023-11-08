CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 11.7.23: Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* Xavier Cruz Jr & Los Compadres de Diablo def. Black Boy, Thunder Boy & Yacky Boy

* Chamuel, Periquito Sacaryas & Mije def. Micro Malditos

* Bestia Negra & Ráfaga def. Arlequín & Bello Antuan

* La Mafia def. Crixus, Neón, Futuro & Draego

* Valkyria, Quimera & Candela def. Hera, Olympia & La Vaquerita

* Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. Furia Roja & Guerrero de La Muerte