CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.10.24: Místico Teams With Titán & Dulce Gardenia, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Sangre Azul, Eclipse Jr. & Quka def. La Dinastía Trueno

* Los Egresados def. Astro Oriental & Obek

* Los Magníficos def. Los Calavera Jr. via DQ

* Halcón Negro Jr., Vaquero Jr. & Gallero def. Brillante Jr., Futuro & Capitán Suicida.

* Lluvia, La Catalina & Kira def. Sanely, Persephone & Viva Van

* Místico, Titán & Dulce Gardenia def. Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos