CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.12.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
December 13, 2023 | Posted by
CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:
* Prayer, Perverse & Evil Spirit def. Persian, Astro Oriental & Obek.
* Nautica, Dulce Kitty & Adira def. Talaveras Pueblas
* Tapatia Mafia def. Asturiano, Xelhua & Meyer
* Dark Silhouette, Valkyria & Pantera def. Lady Metal, Lady Amazon & Hela.
* The Magnificents def. Death Battalion
* Fuerza Poblana def. Black Hawk, Black Beast & Gallero by way of DQ