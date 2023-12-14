CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.12.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* Prayer, Perverse & Evil Spirit def. Persian, Astro Oriental & Obek.

* Nautica, Dulce Kitty & Adira def. Talaveras Pueblas

* Tapatia Mafia def. Asturiano, Xelhua & Meyer

* Dark Silhouette, Valkyria & Pantera def. Lady Metal, Lady Amazon & Hela.

* The Magnificents def. Death Battalion

* Fuerza Poblana def. Black Hawk, Black Beast & Gallero by way of DQ