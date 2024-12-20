wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.17.24: Felino Jr. vs. Dulce Gardenia, More

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.17.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Obek, Makará & Logan def. La Legión Romana
* Ángel Rebelde & Los Colosos del Ring def. Los Egresados
* Tapatío, Draego & Prince Drago def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Arlequin
* Dulce Gardenia def. Felino Jr.
* Xelhua & Los Viajeros del Espacio def. Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Ráfaga.
* Atlantis Jr. & La Fuerza Tapatía def. El Sagrado & La Mafia Tapatía

