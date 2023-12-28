CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.26.23: Mistico Teams With Mascara Dorada, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday with a tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* Astro Oriental, Gallo Jr, Rafaga Jr & Príncipe Dragón def. Los Calavera Jr, Temerario & Eclipse Jr.

* Draego, Barboza y Persa def. Mafia Tapatía (Vaquero Jr, Omar Brunetti & Leo) & Cris Skin

* Star Black, Crixus & Brillante Jr def. Gallero, Halcón Negro Jr & Bestia Negra via DQ

* La Escuadra def. Esfinge, Difunto & Arlequin.

* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, Persephone & Andrómeda def. Dark Silueta, Valkyria, Sexy Sol & Lady Shadow

* Místico & Máscara Dorada def. Averno & Furia Roja