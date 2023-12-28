wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 12.26.23: Mistico Teams With Mascara Dorada, More
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday with a tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:
* Astro Oriental, Gallo Jr, Rafaga Jr & Príncipe Dragón def. Los Calavera Jr, Temerario & Eclipse Jr.
* Draego, Barboza y Persa def. Mafia Tapatía (Vaquero Jr, Omar Brunetti & Leo) & Cris Skin
* Star Black, Crixus & Brillante Jr def. Gallero, Halcón Negro Jr & Bestia Negra via DQ
* La Escuadra def. Esfinge, Difunto & Arlequin.
* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, Persephone & Andrómeda def. Dark Silueta, Valkyria, Sexy Sol & Lady Shadow
* Místico & Máscara Dorada def. Averno & Furia Roja
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Mid-South Departure, His Progression At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Sets House Show Record With Madison Square Garden Event
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom