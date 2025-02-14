CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.11.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Astro Oriental, Obek & Makará def. Draego, Persa & Prince Drago

* Persephone, Zeuxis & Sanely def. Jarochita, Kira & India Sioux

* Temerario, Black Boy & Shezmu def. Avispón Negro Jr., Último Ángel & Rav

* La Fuerza Tapatía def. Gallero & Los Colosos del Ring

* Neón, Brillante Jr. & Adrenalina def. Hijo del Villano III & Los Infernales