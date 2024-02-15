wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.13.24: Tag Team Main Event, More
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Demonio Maya & Mandala def. Minotauro & Amenaza Negra Jr.
* Guerrero De La Muerte & Shezmu def. Cris Skin & Abigor La Pesadilla
* Johnny Dinamo & Prince Drageo def. Principe Daniel & Canalla
* Astro Oriental & Los Calavera def. Black Boy, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy
* Gallo Jr & Los Ráfaga def. Misterioso Jr & Los Misterio
* Satánico & Trono def. Los Halcones Suriano
* Skady, Sexy Sol & Lady Amazona def. Maligna, Andrómeda & Persephone
* Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. Furia Roja & Bestia Negra
