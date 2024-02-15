CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.13.24: Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Demonio Maya & Mandala def. Minotauro & Amenaza Negra Jr.

* Guerrero De La Muerte & Shezmu def. Cris Skin & Abigor La Pesadilla

* Johnny Dinamo & Prince Drageo def. Principe Daniel & Canalla

* Astro Oriental & Los Calavera def. Black Boy, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy

* Gallo Jr & Los Ráfaga def. Misterioso Jr & Los Misterio

* Satánico & Trono def. Los Halcones Suriano

* Skady, Sexy Sol & Lady Amazona def. Maligna, Andrómeda & Persephone

* Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. Furia Roja & Bestia Negra