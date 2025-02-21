wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.18.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

February 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 2.18.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy def. Rey Trueno & Mr. Trueno
* Draego & Persa def. Hijo del Soberano & Espacial
* Kemalito & Chamuel def. Kemonito & Tengu
* Adrenalina, Ángel Rebelde & Rey Cometa def. Halcón Negro Jr., Arlequín & Mephisto via DQ
* Dulce Gardenia, Fantástico & Star Black def. Gallero & Los Hermanos Chávez via DQ

