wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.18.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
February 21, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy def. Rey Trueno & Mr. Trueno
* Draego & Persa def. Hijo del Soberano & Espacial
* Kemalito & Chamuel def. Kemonito & Tengu
* Adrenalina, Ángel Rebelde & Rey Cometa def. Halcón Negro Jr., Arlequín & Mephisto via DQ
* Dulce Gardenia, Fantástico & Star Black def. Gallero & Los Hermanos Chávez via DQ
More Trending Stories
- New Backstage Details About Tony Khan’s Meeting With Shane McMahon
- Road Dogg Says He Pushed for Big E Winning the Title Instead of Kofi Kingston, Believed He and CM Punk Hated Each Other for 10 Years
- Michael Cole Says He’ll Never Disparage Vince McMahon Professionally, Explains Why He Thinks McMahon Believed In Him
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Gene Okerlund Making The Jump From WWE To WCW