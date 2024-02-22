CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.20.24: Women’s Trios Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a women’s trios tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Legión Romana def. Ultimo Ángel, Lince del Bajio & Avispón Negro

* Gran Alternativa Tapatia Cybernetic Tag Match: Arlequín & Garabato def. Guerrero de la Muerte & Shezmu, La Mafia Tapatia, Cris Skin & Abigor La Pesadilla, Bestia Negra & Rav, Johnny Dinamo & Prince Drago, Adrenalina & Obek, Minotauro & Amenaza Negra Jr, Demonio Maya & Mandala, Leo & Temerario, Príncipe Daniel & Canalla, and Fantástico & Halcón de Plata

* Gato Fantasma, Desafio & Azteca Warrior def. Halcón Negro Jr, Gallero & Vaquero Jr.

* Match Relampago: Dark Silueta def. Estrellita Magic

* Satánico, Persa, Drago & Barboza def. Coyote, Polvora & Los Felinos

* Skady, Sexy Sol & Lady Amazona def. Hera, Olympia & Metálica