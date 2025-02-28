wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.25.25: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.25.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Shezmu, Prince Drago & Temerario def. Rav, Obek & Makará
* Átomo def. Duende & Mije
* Vaquero Jr. & Los Hermanos Calavera def. Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Astro Oriental
* Dulce Gardenia, Dragón Rojo Jr. & Dark Magic def. El Terrible, Furia Roja & El Elemental
* La Catalina, Jarochita & Kira def. Sanely & Las Infernales

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading