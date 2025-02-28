wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.25.25: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Shezmu, Prince Drago & Temerario def. Rav, Obek & Makará
* Átomo def. Duende & Mije
* Vaquero Jr. & Los Hermanos Calavera def. Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Astro Oriental
* Dulce Gardenia, Dragón Rojo Jr. & Dark Magic def. El Terrible, Furia Roja & El Elemental
* La Catalina, Jarochita & Kira def. Sanely & Las Infernales
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- Lex Luger Discusses Working With DDP on His Physical Therapy, Credits Bret Hart for Royal Rumble 1994
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The Rock & Cody Rhodes Went Wrong