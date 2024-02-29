CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.27.24: Mistico & Atlantis In Trios Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Mistico in action and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Temerario & Los Calavera def. Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & Astro Oriental

* Dulce Kitty & Nautica def. Sexy Sol & Valkyria

* Dark Magic, Yutani & El Elemental def. Furia Roja, Bestia Negra & Arlequín

* Mystique, La Catalina & Adira def. Dark Silueta, Persephone & Maligna

* Dulce Gardenia, La Fashion & Brillante Jr def. Infierno, Mr. Trueno & Rey Trueno

* Místico, Atlantis Jr & Flip Gordon def. Euforia, Averno & Soberano Jr.