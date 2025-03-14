wrestling / News

CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 3.11.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes De Glamour 3.11.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Makara, Obek & Rav def. Los Back Three Boys
* Optimus & Trono def. Bestia Negra & Cris Skin
* Vaquero Jr. & Los Hermanos Calavera def. Gallo Jr., Rafaga Jr. & Angel Rebelde.
* Atenea & Dark Silueta def. Pretty Psycho
* Guerrero Maya Jr. & Galeon Fantasma def. Arlequin, Futuro & Xelhua
* Zandokan Jr. & Los Soberanos def. Atlantis Jr., Dark Panther & Neon

