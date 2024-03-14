wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.12.24: Los Depredadores In Action, More
March 13, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* La Plaga del Ring def. Black Boy, Cowboy & Halcón de Plata
* La Legión Romana def. Maléfico, Exterminador & Xavier Cruz Jr.
* Draego, Gallero & Halcón Negro Jr def. Arlequín & Los Indestructibles
* Los Magnificos def. Los Chacales del Ring
* Marcela, Lluvia & La Maligna def. Reyna Isis, Hera & Olympia
* Los Depredadores def. Templario, Persa & Bestia Negra