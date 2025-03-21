wrestling / News
CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 3.18.25: Flip Gordon Teams With Los Guerreros Laguneros, More
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Depaysmen & Johnny Dinamo def. Ponzoña Jr. & Abigor la Pesadilla
* Principe Daniel & Los Magnificos def. Draego, Persa & Prince Drago
Ángel Rebelde def. Vaquero Jr. by DQ
* Dark Magic & Rocky Romero def. Okumura & Yutani
* Lady Frost & Taya Valkyrie def. Persephone & Sanely
* Flip Gordon & Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Dulce Gardenia & Los Hermanos Chávez
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Huge Women’s Title Bout, Possibly for Dynasty
- Chris Bey Discusses If He Thinks He Will Ever Wrestle Again, His Career Being Over
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page