CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 3.18.25: Flip Gordon Teams With Los Guerreros Laguneros, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Depaysmen & Johnny Dinamo def. Ponzoña Jr. & Abigor la Pesadilla

* Principe Daniel & Los Magnificos def. Draego, Persa & Prince Drago

Ángel Rebelde def. Vaquero Jr. by DQ

* Dark Magic & Rocky Romero def. Okumura & Yutani

* Lady Frost & Taya Valkyrie def. Persephone & Sanely

* Flip Gordon & Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Dulce Gardenia & Los Hermanos Chávez