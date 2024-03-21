CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.19.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Rav, Shezmu & La Pesadilla def. Obek, Amenaza Negra Jr & Mandala

* Dulce Kitty, Náutica & Adira def. Talaveras Poblanas

* Los Hermanos Calavera & Temerario def. Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & Astro Oriental

* Crixus, Difunto & Vegas def. Furia Roja, Ráfaga & Guerrero de la Muerte

* Halcón Negro Jr, Gallero & Arlequín def. Star Black, Fugaz & Esfinge

* Atlantis Jr, Star Jr & Flip Gordon def. La Escuadra