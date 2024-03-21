wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.19.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
March 20, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Rav, Shezmu & La Pesadilla def. Obek, Amenaza Negra Jr & Mandala
* Dulce Kitty, Náutica & Adira def. Talaveras Poblanas
* Los Hermanos Calavera & Temerario def. Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & Astro Oriental
* Crixus, Difunto & Vegas def. Furia Roja, Ráfaga & Guerrero de la Muerte
* Halcón Negro Jr, Gallero & Arlequín def. Star Black, Fugaz & Esfinge
* Atlantis Jr, Star Jr & Flip Gordon def. La Escuadra