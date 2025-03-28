wrestling / News
CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 3.25.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
March 28, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Torneo Cibernetico: Gallo Jr. def. Eclipse Jr., Shezmu, Temerario, Makará, Prince Drago, Obek & Rav
* Chamuel def. KeMalito & Duende Blanco.
* Guerrero de la Muerte & La Dinastía Gutiérrez def. Bestia Negra & La Mafia Tapatia
* Kira, La Catalina & Lluvia def. Dark Silueta, Persephone & Sanely
* Astro Oriental, Star Black & Los Magníficos def. Arlequín, Cris Skin, Gallero & El Tapatio
* Atlantis Jr., Explosivo & Máscara Dorada def. Furia Roja & Los Infernales
