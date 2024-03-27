wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.26.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
March 27, 2024
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Lince del Bajío, Avispón Negro Jr & Último Ángel def. El Jabali, Eclipse Jr & Ponzoña Jr.
* Lady Shadow, Miss Guerrera & Dulce Kitty def. Hatanna, Magia Azul & Valkyria.
* La Mafia Tapatía fought La Dinastía Trueno to a double DQ
* Skadi, Andrómeda & Lady Metal def. Náutica, Sexy Sol & Adira.
* Divinos Laguneros def. Zandokan Jr, El Sagrado & Ráfaga.
* Máscara Dorada, Titán & Brillante Jr def. Los Infernales