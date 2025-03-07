CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.4.25: Torneo Cibernético de Talentos Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Lince del Bajío & Ángel del Bien def. Black Boy & Infierno.

* Rey Insólito, Diabólico Jr. & Viento Negro def. Omar Brunetti, Cris Skin & Guerrero de la Muerte

* Ángel Rebelde & Los Colosos del Ring def. Vaquero Jr., Bestia Negra & Ráfaga

* Zeuxis & Sanely def. Viva Van & Johnnie Robbie

* La Fuerza Tapatía def. Crixus, Leo & Gallero by DQ

* Torneo Cibernético de Talentos Match: Fantástico def. Blue Panther Jr., Adrenalina, Arlequín, Draego, Persa, Halcón Negro Jr. & Blue Panther