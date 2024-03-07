wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.5.24: Los Guerreros Laguneros Battle Los Bárbaros

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Johnny Dinamo, Minotauro & Principe Drago def. Blue Blood, Quka & Last Angel
* Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica def. Lady Shadow, Miss Warrior & Empress
* The Tapatia Mafia def. The Black Wave
* Rain def. Dark Silhouette
* Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. The Satanic, Buccaneer King & The Feline
* Los Guerreros Laguneros def. The Barbarians

