CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 3.5.24: Los Guerreros Laguneros Battle Los Bárbaros

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Johnny Dinamo, Minotauro & Principe Drago def. Blue Blood, Quka & Last Angel

* Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica def. Lady Shadow, Miss Warrior & Empress

* The Tapatia Mafia def. The Black Wave

* Rain def. Dark Silhouette

* Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. The Satanic, Buccaneer King & The Feline

* Los Guerreros Laguneros def. The Barbarians