CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 4.1.25: Depredadores Battle Los Guerreros Laguneros, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Los Compadres del Infierno def. Black Boy & Infierno

* Los Colosos del Ring and Persa & Draego fought to a double disqualification

* Arlequín & Los Hermanos Calavera def. Astro Oriental & Los Magníficos

* La Catalina, Kira & Nexy def. Valkyria, Dark Silueta & Persephone

* Panterita del Ring, Atlantis & Blue Panther def. Satánico, Rey Bucanero & Felino by DQ

* Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Los Depredadores