CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.15.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Avispón Negro Jr., Chriss & Último Ángel def. Ponzoña Jr., Mortis & Dark Fire
* Leo, Prince Drago & Johnny Dinamo def. Yaky Boy, Xavier Cruz Jr. & Thunder Boy
* Los Magníficos def. Cris Skin, Omar Brunetti & Guerrero de la Muerte
* Match Relámpago: Kira def. Dark Silueta
* Flip Gordon & Dark Magic def. Furia Roja & Bestia Negra
* Atlantis Jr., Brillante Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Los Depredadores
