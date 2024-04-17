CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.16.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Johnny Dinamo & Minotauro def. Shezmu & Temerario

* La Mafia Tapatia def. La Dinastia Moreno

* Dulces Atrapasuenos def. Angel Rebelde, Halcon Negro Jr & Trono

* Adira, Lluvia & Tabata def. Dark Silueta, Dulce Kitty & Hatanna

* Brillante Jr & Star Black def. Bestia Negra & El Gallero

* Explosivo, Mascara Dorada & Mistico def. Los Infernales