CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.16.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Johnny Dinamo & Minotauro def. Shezmu & Temerario
* La Mafia Tapatia def. La Dinastia Moreno
* Dulces Atrapasuenos def. Angel Rebelde, Halcon Negro Jr & Trono
* Adira, Lluvia & Tabata def. Dark Silueta, Dulce Kitty & Hatanna
* Brillante Jr & Star Black def. Bestia Negra & El Gallero
* Explosivo, Mascara Dorada & Mistico def. Los Infernales