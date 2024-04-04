wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.2.24: Magnus Battles Villano III Jr, More

April 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 4.2.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

Fans can watch the entire event in the video above & the results for the show are listed below.

* Johnny Dínamo, Minotauro & Shezmú def. Yaky Boy, Black Boy & Thunder Boy.
* Temerario & Los Calavera def. Ráfaga Jr, Astro Oriental & Gallo Jr
* La Catalina, Andromeda & Lluvia def. Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis & Dark Silueta
* Magnus def. Villano III Jr.
* Blue Panther & Atlantis def. El Satánico & Rey Bucanero
* Atlantis Jr, Máscara Dorada & Esfinge def. Euphoria, Soberano Jr & Barbaro Cavernario

