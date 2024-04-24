wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.23.24: Women’s Occidental Title Match, More
April 24, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a Women’s Occidental Championship match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Persa, Cris Skin & Draego def. Dinastía Trueno
* El Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera Jr
* Atlantis & Panterita del Ring def. Rey Bucanero & Satánico
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Match: Adira & Náutica def. Tabata & Hatanna
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Championship Match: Lluvia def. Dark Silueta
* Los Bárbaros def. Los Guerreros Laguneros