CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.23.24: Women’s Occidental Title Match, More

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4-23-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a Women’s Occidental Championship match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Persa, Cris Skin & Draego def. Dinastía Trueno
* El Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera Jr
* Atlantis & Panterita del Ring def. Rey Bucanero & Satánico
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Match: Adira & Náutica def. Tabata & Hatanna
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Championship Match: Lluvia def. Dark Silueta
* Los Bárbaros def. Los Guerreros Laguneros

