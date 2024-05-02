CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.30.24: Los Soberanos Takes On Divinos Laguneros, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Throne, Black Hawk Jr & Rebel Angel def. Maleficent, Exterminator & Xavier Cruz Jr.

* Black Beast, Cris Skin & Harlequín def. The Tapatia Mafia

* Red Fury, Warrior of Death & Gust def. Dark Magic, The Elemental & Yutani

* Match Relampago: La Catalina def. Valkyrie

* The Barbarians def. Flip Gordon, Brave & Brillante Jr.

* Los Soberanos def. Divinos Laguneros