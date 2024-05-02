wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 4.30.24: Los Soberanos Takes On Divinos Laguneros, More
May 1, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Throne, Black Hawk Jr & Rebel Angel def. Maleficent, Exterminator & Xavier Cruz Jr.
* Black Beast, Cris Skin & Harlequín def. The Tapatia Mafia
* Red Fury, Warrior of Death & Gust def. Dark Magic, The Elemental & Yutani
* Match Relampago: La Catalina def. Valkyrie
* The Barbarians def. Flip Gordon, Brave & Brillante Jr.
* Los Soberanos def. Divinos Laguneros