wrestling / News
CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 4.8.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Shezmu & La Dinastía Trueno def. Makará, Obek & Rav
* Duende Blanco & KeMonito def. Chamuel & KeMalito.
* Las Chicas Indomables def. Las Infernales
* Torneo Cibernetico: Rafaga Jr. def. Gallo Jr., El Tapatío, Ángel Rebelde, Arlequín, Calavera Jr. I, Calavera Jr. II & Temerario
* El Gallero & El Galeon Fantasma def. La Fuerza Tapatia
* Atlantis Jr. & El Sky Team def. Euforia, Zandokan Jr. & Último Guerrero
More Trending Stories
- Contradicting Report on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton Segment Suggests Most of It Was Scripted
- Note on Attendance and PPV Buys For AEW Dynasty
- More on The Young Bucks’ Return at the End of AEW Dynasty
- CM Punk Thinks He’d Be Dead or In Jail Without Wrestling, Discusses Upcoming Acting Projects