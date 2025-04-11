wrestling / News

CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 4.8.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 4.8.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Shezmu & La Dinastía Trueno def. Makará, Obek & Rav
* Duende Blanco & KeMonito def. Chamuel & KeMalito.
* Las Chicas Indomables def. Las Infernales
* Torneo Cibernetico: Rafaga Jr. def. Gallo Jr., El Tapatío, Ángel Rebelde, Arlequín, Calavera Jr. I, Calavera Jr. II & Temerario
* El Gallero & El Galeon Fantasma def. La Fuerza Tapatia
* Atlantis Jr. & El Sky Team def. Euforia, Zandokan Jr. & Último Guerrero

