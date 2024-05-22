CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.21.24: Tessa Blanchard In Action, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy def. Maximus & Amenaza Negra

* Lady Shadow, Emperatriz & Miss Guerrera def. Náutica, Adira & Hatanna

* Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Ráfaga def. Gallero, Cris Skin & Halcón Negro Jr.

* Hijo de Stuka Jr & Los Villanos def. Los Magníficos

* Tessa Blanchard, Persephone & Valkyria def. La Catalina, Lluvia & Kira

* Star Jr & Stuka Jr def. Ángel de Oro & Star Black