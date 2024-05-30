wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.28.24: National Heavyweight Title Match, More
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a National Heavyweight Championship match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Draego, Persa & Lince del Bajío def. Trono, Destructor & Xavier Cruz Jr.
* Maléfico & Exterminador def. Prayer & El Perverso
* Kira, Sadi & Náutica def. Tessa Blanchard, Persephone & Valkyria via DQ
* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Stuka Jr.
* Místico, Volador Jr & Máscara Dorada def. Euforia & Los Principes
