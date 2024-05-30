CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.28.24: National Heavyweight Title Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a National Heavyweight Championship match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Draego, Persa & Lince del Bajío def. Trono, Destructor & Xavier Cruz Jr.

* Maléfico & Exterminador def. Prayer & El Perverso

* Kira, Sadi & Náutica def. Tessa Blanchard, Persephone & Valkyria via DQ

* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Stuka Jr.

* Místico, Volador Jr & Máscara Dorada def. Euforia & Los Principes