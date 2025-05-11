CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.6.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Shezmu, Eclipse Jr. & Temerario def. Mandala, Cowboy & Abigor La Pesadilla

* Valkyria & Zorah def. Miss Guerrera & Raven Alon

* Kemonito, Mije & Duende Blanco def. Kemalito, Chamuel & Periquito Sacaryas

* Los Magnificos (Fantástico & Adrenalina) def. KLK

* Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. Satánico, Rey Bucanero & El Felino

* Ráfaga Jr., Xelhua & Máscara Dorada def. Arlequín, Felino Jr. & Hijo del Villano III