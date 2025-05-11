wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.6.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
May 11, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Shezmu, Eclipse Jr. & Temerario def. Mandala, Cowboy & Abigor La Pesadilla
* Valkyria & Zorah def. Miss Guerrera & Raven Alon
* Kemonito, Mije & Duende Blanco def. Kemalito, Chamuel & Periquito Sacaryas
* Los Magnificos (Fantástico & Adrenalina) def. KLK
* Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. Satánico, Rey Bucanero & El Felino
* Ráfaga Jr., Xelhua & Máscara Dorada def. Arlequín, Felino Jr. & Hijo del Villano III
More Trending Stories
- Note on Bottle Thrown at John Cena During Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series