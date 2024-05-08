CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.7.24: Mistico Teams With Máscara Dorada & Brillante Jr., More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* La Plaga del Ring def. Último Ángel, Prince Drago & Eclipse Jr.

* KeMalito, Chamuel & Tengu def. Los Micro Malditos

* Dulce Gardenia, Fuego & Guerrero Maya Jr def. Los Nuevos Coliseinos

* Zeuxis, Valkyria & Nexy def. Sanely, Adira & Náutica

* Zandokan Jr, El Gallero & Arlequín def. La Mafia Tapatía

* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Brillante Jr def. Averno, Euforia & Soberano Jr.