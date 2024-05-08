wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.7.24: Mistico Teams With Máscara Dorada & Brillante Jr., More
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* La Plaga del Ring def. Último Ángel, Prince Drago & Eclipse Jr.
* KeMalito, Chamuel & Tengu def. Los Micro Malditos
* Dulce Gardenia, Fuego & Guerrero Maya Jr def. Los Nuevos Coliseinos
* Zeuxis, Valkyria & Nexy def. Sanely, Adira & Náutica
* Zandokan Jr, El Gallero & Arlequín def. La Mafia Tapatía
* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Brillante Jr def. Averno, Euforia & Soberano Jr.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Being Sued By Fan Who Claims Hearing Damage From Smackdown Taping, Motion Filed To Change Venues
- Backstage Update on When Mike Rome Returns to WWE NXT, Main Roster Brand for Alicia Taylor
- Tony Khan Says He’s Not The Best Person To Get Revenge On The Elite
- AJ Styles Explains Why He Has Retired One Of His Signature Moves