CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.10.25: Six-Man Tag Team Matches, More

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Rav, Thunder Boy & Yaky Boy def. Infierno, Ponzoña Jr. & Mortis
* Ráfaga & Bestia Negra def. Gallero & Cris Skin
* Magníficos def. Omar Brunetti, Persa & Draego
* Hermanos Calavera def. Okumura & Yutani
* Viajeros del Espacio def. Felino Jr., Príncipe Daniel & Hijo del Villano lll
* Titán, Esfinge & Dulce Gardenia def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Hermanos Chávez

