CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.11.24: Místico & Titan Team Up, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Shezmu, Rav & Abigor La Pesadilla def. Avispón Negro, Cosmos & Último Ángel

* Náutica, Adira & Magia Azul def. Lady Metal, Estrellita Mágica & Diablita Roja

* Maléfico & Exterminador def. Prayer & El Perverso via DQ

* El Elemental, Furia Roja & Bestia Negra def. La Escuadra via DQ

* Guerreros Laguneros def. Los Infernales via DQ

* Los Depredadores def. Místico & Titán.