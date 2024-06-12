wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.11.24: Místico & Titan Team Up, More

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes De Glamour Results 6-11-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Shezmu, Rav & Abigor La Pesadilla def. Avispón Negro, Cosmos & Último Ángel
* Náutica, Adira & Magia Azul def. Lady Metal, Estrellita Mágica & Diablita Roja
* Maléfico & Exterminador def. Prayer & El Perverso via DQ
* El Elemental, Furia Roja & Bestia Negra def. La Escuadra via DQ
* Guerreros Laguneros def. Los Infernales via DQ
* Los Depredadores def. Místico & Titán.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading