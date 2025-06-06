CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.3.25: New Trios Champions Crowned, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Prince Drago, Avispón Negro Jr. & Logan def. Cowboy, Amenaza Negra Jr. & Abigor La Pesadilla

* Colosos del Ring def. Dinastia Trueno

* Ráfaga Jr., El Tapatío & Makará def. Black Boy, Shezmu & Temerario

* Gallo Jr. & Atlantis def. Satánico & Arlequín via DQ

* Sanely & Las Infernales def. India Sioux & Chicas Indomables

* Divinos Laguneros def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Último Guerrero & Gran Guerrero