wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.3.25: New Trios Champions Crowned, More
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Prince Drago, Avispón Negro Jr. & Logan def. Cowboy, Amenaza Negra Jr. & Abigor La Pesadilla
* Colosos del Ring def. Dinastia Trueno
* Ráfaga Jr., El Tapatío & Makará def. Black Boy, Shezmu & Temerario
* Gallo Jr. & Atlantis def. Satánico & Arlequín via DQ
* Sanely & Las Infernales def. India Sioux & Chicas Indomables
* Divinos Laguneros def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Último Guerrero & Gran Guerrero
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’
- Arn Anderson Recalls Slapping Brian Pillman On Live WCW TV
- JBL Says Logan Paul Is ‘100% Right’ About His Position In WWE Locker Room
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’