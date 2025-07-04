CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.1.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Match Relámpago: Dulce Kitty def. Nexy

* Leo, Omar Brunetti & Logan def. Exterminador, Canalla & Demonio Maya

* Magníficos (def. Black Boy, Shezmu & Temerario

* Cris Skin, Persa & Draego def. Infierno & Hermanos Trueno

* Fuerza Tapatía def. Gallero, Príncipe Daniel & Guerrero de la Muerte

* Rocky Romero & Hermanos Chávez def. Arlequín & Bárbaros