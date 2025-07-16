CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.15.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Makará, Omega & Cowboy def. Shezmu, Temerario & Black Boy

* Tapatío & Mafia Tapatía def. Persa, Prince Drago & Cris Skin

* Kemonito & Duende Blanco def. Kemalito & Tengu

* Dulce Gardenia, Ráfaga Jr. & Star Black def. Stuka Jr., Gallero & Arlequín

* Dark Silueta, Sanely & Valkyria def. Yuki Mashiro & Chicas Indomables

* Místico, Atlantis Jr. & Templario def. Hechicero & Hermanos Chávez