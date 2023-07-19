CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.18.23: Six-Man Tag Matches Dominate

CMLL held their Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday night with plenty of six-person tag team matches. You can see the full results from the Guadalajara show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Max Star, Vegas, Futuro & Neon def. Angel Rebelde, Trono, Halcon Negro Jr & Optimus

* Persa, Barboza & Draego def. Fuerza Poblana

* Nautica, Dark Silueta & Sanely def. Catalina, Maligna & Valkyria

* Vaquero Jr, Brillante Jr & Dulce Gardenia def. Mephisto, Furia Roja & Guerrero De La Muerte

* Mascara Dorada 2.0 & Metalik def. Soberano Jr & Euforia

* Atlantis, Atlantis Jr & Mistico def. Rey Bucanero, Satanico & Hechicero