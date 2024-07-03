wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.2.24: Tag Team Main Event, More

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.2.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Los Felinos taking on Divinos Laguneros and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* La Dinastía Trueno def. Xavier Cruz Jr & Los Compadres del Infierno
* Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & Astro Oriental def. Prince Drago & Los Calavera Jr
* Los Magníficos def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Halcón Negro Jr.
* Match Relampago: Brillante Jr def. Arquelin
* Los Felinos def. Divinos Laguneros

