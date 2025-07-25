wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.22.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 7.22.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Legan & Mafia Tapatia def. Exterminador, Canalla & Demonio Maya
* Dulce Kitty, Tabata & Magia Azul def. Zorah, Nexy & Candela
* Furia Roja, Ráfaga & Guerrero de la Muerte def. Bestia Negra, Draego & Príncipe Daniel
* Lluvia & Yuki Mashiro def. Silueta & Sanely
* Magníficos def. Fuerza Poblana
* Guerreros Laguneros def. Infernales. Último Guerrero challenged Averno to a hair vs. hair match afterward.

