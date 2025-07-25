wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.22.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
July 25, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Legan & Mafia Tapatia def. Exterminador, Canalla & Demonio Maya
* Dulce Kitty, Tabata & Magia Azul def. Zorah, Nexy & Candela
* Furia Roja, Ráfaga & Guerrero de la Muerte def. Bestia Negra, Draego & Príncipe Daniel
* Lluvia & Yuki Mashiro def. Silueta & Sanely
* Magníficos def. Fuerza Poblana
* Guerreros Laguneros def. Infernales. Último Guerrero challenged Averno to a hair vs. hair match afterward.
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Says He Was A Childhood Hero
- Mick Foley Recalls Patching Things Up With Hulk Hogan, Says He ‘Electrified A Crowd Like No Other’
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Sting Woudn’t Have Worked As Well As nWo’s Third Man
- Latest On Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Contract Statuses