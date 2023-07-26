CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.25.23: Rocky Romero In Action, More

CMLL held its Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday in Guadalajara, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Los Backstreet Boys def. Gran Kenut, Jabari & Ponzoña Jr

* CMLL National Lightweight Championship Eliminator Match: Gallo Jr & Rafaga Jr def. Ultimo Angel, Eclipse Jr, Ran, Obey, Temerario & Persa

* Match Relampago: Sanely def. Catalina via DDQ

* Los Magnificos def. Las Joyas Laguneras

* Los Infernales def. Arlequin, Terrible & Principe Daniel.

* Mascara Dorada 2.0, Metalik, Rocky Romero def. Villano III Jr, Hijo de Villano III & Soberano Jr.