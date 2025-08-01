CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.29.25: Ultimo Guerrero Tags With Sky Team, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Kemonito, Duende Blanco & Átomo def. Kemalito, Tengu & Chamuel

* Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & El Gallero def. El Elemental & Demonios Infernales

* Rey Bucanero, Atlantis Jr. & Blue Panther def. Felino, Satánico & Panterita del Ring

* Dulce Gardenia, Arlequin & Persa def. Herederos

* Último Guerrero & Sky Team def. Averno, Volador Jr. & Hechicero