CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.30.24: Six-Person Tag Team Matches, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Dulce Kitty, Atenea, Estrella Maldita & Zorah def. Emperatriz, Llamarada, Quetzal & Diosa Roja

* Lady Shadow, Miss Guerrera & Alondra def. Adira, Hatanna & Nexy

* Ráfaga, Ráfaga Jr & Gallo Jr def. Los Divinos Laguneros

* Brillante Jr, Dulce Gardenia, Magia Blanca & Dragón Rojo Jr def. Halcón Negro Jr., Trono, Optimus & Ángel Rebelde

* Esfinge, Star Black & Arlequín def. Los Soberanos