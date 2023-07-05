CMLL Martes de Glamour Results: Mascara Dorada 2.0 & Dark Panther Face Los Guerreros In Main Event

CMLL’s Martes de Glamour aired yesterday, and the results and video are online. You can check out the results from the show below (per Fightful), plus the full video via CMLL’s YouTube:

* Nautica, Atenea & Nexy def. Sexy Sol, Dulce Kitty & Alondra

* Chamuel, Mije & Atomo def. Los Micro Malditos

* Rey Bucanero, Angel Negro & Brillante Jr def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Arquelin

* Stephanie Vaquer, Dark Silueta & Zeuxis def. Jarochita, Valkyria & Lluvia

* Mascara Dorada 2.0 & Dark Panther def. Los Guerreros