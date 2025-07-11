CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.8.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Ángel del Bien & Lince del Bajío def. Trono & Optimus

* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Rav def. Draego & Hermanos Calavera

* Torneo Cibernetico de Microestrellas: KeMonito def. Mije, Duende Blanco, KeMalito, Chamuel & Tengu

* Lluvia, Kira & Dulce Kitty def. Dark Silueta, Valkyria & Nexy

* Galeón Fantasma def. Magníficos

* Dulce Gardenia, Atlantis Jr. & Titán def. Último Guerrero, Volador Jr. & Rocky Romero