wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.8.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Ángel del Bien & Lince del Bajío def. Trono & Optimus
* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Rav def. Draego & Hermanos Calavera
* Torneo Cibernetico de Microestrellas: KeMonito def. Mije, Duende Blanco, KeMalito, Chamuel & Tengu
* Lluvia, Kira & Dulce Kitty def. Dark Silueta, Valkyria & Nexy
* Galeón Fantasma def. Magníficos
* Dulce Gardenia, Atlantis Jr. & Titán def. Último Guerrero, Volador Jr. & Rocky Romero
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Jokes That Changing Your Last Name To Fatu Is A Great Way To Succeed In WWE
- Tony Schiavone On Which Matches He’s Most Looking Forward To At AEW All In: Texas
- Ted DiBiase Names His Mount Rushmore Of The Greatest Heels
- D-Von Dudley Discusses Taking the F-5 From Brock Lesnar, What Lesnar Did To Opponents He Didn’t Like