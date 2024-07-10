CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.9.24: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tessa Blanchard, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Stephanie Vaquer in action and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Chamuel, Periquito Sacaryas & KeMalito def. Átomo, Mije & Tengu

* Adira, Náutica & Nexy def. Lady Shadow, Miss Guerrera & Emperatriz

* Dulce Gardenia def. Ráfaga

* Barboza, Zandokan Jr & Gallero def. Star Black, Fugaz & Brillante Jr

* Match Relampago: Stephanie Vaquer def. Tessa Blanchard

* Místico, Volador Jr & Esfinge def. Euforia, Templario & Averno