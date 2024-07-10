wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.9.24: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tessa Blanchard, More

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 7-9-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Stephanie Vaquer in action and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Chamuel, Periquito Sacaryas & KeMalito def. Átomo, Mije & Tengu
* Adira, Náutica & Nexy def. Lady Shadow, Miss Guerrera & Emperatriz
* Dulce Gardenia def. Ráfaga
* Barboza, Zandokan Jr & Gallero def. Star Black, Fugaz & Brillante Jr
* Match Relampago: Stephanie Vaquer def. Tessa Blanchard
* Místico, Volador Jr & Esfinge def. Euforia, Templario & Averno

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading