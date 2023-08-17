CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.15.23: Rocky Romero & KUSHIDA In Action, More

CMLL held its Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday with Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA and more competing. You can see the full results below from the show per Fightful, as well as the full video:

* Los Calavera def. Luminoso, Omega & Quka

* Galló Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Temerario & Rav

* Draego, Barboza & Persa def. Maximus, Atilius & Rey Urano

* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis & Nautica def. Catalina, Maligna & Valkyria

* Lucha de Naciones Elimination Tag Match: Rocky Romero, Adrián Quest, KUSHIDA, Baliyan Akki, Samuray del Sol, Dark Magic & Catch 22 def. Ultimo Guerrero, Averno, Atlantis Jr, Titan, Soberano Jr, Dulce Gardenia Furia Roja & Bestia Negra