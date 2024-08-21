wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.20.24: Lucha de Naciones, More
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video here for CMLL YouTube suscribers:
* Valkyria, Zorah & Dulce Kitty def. Adira, Náutica & Magia Azul
* Periquito Sacaryas & Chamuel def. Tengu & Kemalito
* Los Magníficos def. Crixus, Raider & Difunto
* Esfinge, Máscara Dorada & Templario def. Euforia, Bestia Negra & Gallero
* 2024 Lucha de Naciones Torneo Cibernetico: Místico def. Robbie X, Kyle Fletcher, Soberano Jr., Zandokan Jr., Barboza, Dulce Gardenia, Star Black, Hijo de Villano III, Villano III Jr., Furia Roja, Elemental, Rocky Romero, Mansoor, Akira, Ikuro Kwon, Flip Gordon, Yutani, Dark Magic & Okumura
